On Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Laurel Police Department, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will host its 11th prescription drug take-back event.
Bring pills for disposal to the Laurel Police Department, located at 317 South Magnolia St. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
This event addresses a vital public safety and public health issue, the LPD wrote in a press release. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, according to the press release.
Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.
After the LPD collects the medications, they will be sealed and sent to the DEA for disposal.
