A traffic stop turned into a double arrest after Laurel Police Department Investigators stopped a vehicle on Ellisville Blvd. near the fairgrounds Thursday afternoon.
LPD arrested and charged both the driver of the vehicle, Brandon Blakeney, 30, of Laurel and passenger Jamie Castillo, 34, of Laurel with one count of possession of heroin after searching a residence at Twin Pines Mobile Home Park.
Both had their initial appearances in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday where Judge Kyle Robertson set bond at $5,000 each.
Investigator Michelle Howell is assigned to the case.
Anyone with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
