Former Walmart loss-prevention employee 'fulfilling her purpose' as an officer
•
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox likes his department to be well-represented at the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute, and new recruit Raven Naylor has done just that.
At the end of her police academy training, Naylor took home the Top Physical Training award for demonstrating excellent fitness among her 27 classmates, 16 of whom graduated. She’s one of the department’s three recruits who underwent pre-academy training with several veteran officers, including Mitch Blakeney, who headed up the PT portion. It was Blakeney who encouraged Naylor to apply in the first place.
“I was working loss prevention at Walmart,” Naylor said. “I asked myself, ‘What’s the next step for me?’ So, as we were sending (shoplifters) off to jail, I would meet officers there. I met Blakeney, and he told me to take the service test.”
Leading up to her training, Naylor stayed in the gym, she said. The academy puts an emphasis on cardiovascular training for its new recruits and fuels them with plenty of carbohydrates — “Salads, sandwiches, meatloaf, spaghetti, home-cooked meals, pretty much,” Naylor said.
She said she and the other LPD cadets owed their success to the pre-academy training. Cox said that this part of the training sets them up to graduate, as they already have a good knowledge base when they enter the academy.
“Any one thing that helps take stressors off of them, it helps them get through the rest of training,” he said.
“There were cadets there with no pre-training,” Naylor said. “They were stressed out. Learning before the academy helped out a lot.”
The 26-year-old Laurel High School graduate had some history that worked in her favor, as she’d been part of the LHS dance team as a student. She and the other recruits were subjected to three final physical fitness and agility tests, which were averaged for an overall grade. Thanks to her conditioning, Naylor is now a full-fledged LPD officer. This past week was her first, and she’d spoken with a reporter on her second day on the job. She’s currently undergoing 12-week field training.
“It’s great. I love it,” she said. “I have a great field-training officer (Latifa Ruffin). She’s helping me out a lot. Today, for example, we had someone blocking traffic because they’d run out of gas. We got him to AutoZone, to the gas station, just helping someone out.”
“They know about the service part of this job,” Cox said. “They participated in a mask giveaway (as cadets). It’s not just about locking people up.”
“I do want to advance here,” Naylor said. “But I want to take it day-by-day with an open mind and learn as much as I can.”
Cox said the department is proud that Naylor and her classmates represented it so well.
“They did a phenomenal job,” he said. “We started with seven cadets, two dropped out during pre-training, four went to the academy and one had to move. Those three graduating did exceptionally well. Two went to night shift, and Officer Naylor is on our day shift.”
Naylor will be sworn in at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“I’m fulfilling my purpose,” she said. “I’m doing what I’m supposed to do.”
