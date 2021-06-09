Lauren Rogers Museum of Art’s annual Blues Bash will be Friday from 6:30-10 p.m. on the museum’s front lawn. The event features the music of internationally acclaimed soul blues icon Johnny Rawls.
Advance tickets are $25 ($10 for children 12 and under) and include a barbecue dinner by Hog Heaven and beverages by Southern Beverage Company and Coca-Cola Bottling Company United. A limited number of tickets will be available at the event for $30. In case of rain, the event will be at Studio 5Fifty.
Tickets may be purchased at the LRMA front desk or by contacting 601-649-6374 or info@LRMA.org. To purchase online, visit www.LRMA.org and click on “Events.”
This year’s bash is sponsored by Roy Rogers Body Shop, Bok Homa Casino, Southern Beverage Company, Burson Entrekin Orr Mitchell & Lacey, PA, Chris Albritton Construction, Ellis & Walters Dental Care, First South Farm Credit, Kim’s Auto Group, Magnolia State Bank, Walley Forestry Consultants, Woodland Realty, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Rock 104 and WDAM-TV. Proceeds from Blues Bash support the museum’s education program.
