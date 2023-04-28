The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art’s 100th-year celebration will begin tonight (Saturday). All events are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. For more information, visit www.lrma.org.
Today (Saturday), 6 p.m. — Charlie Mars in concert on the museum lawn.
Sunday, 2-4 p.m. — Family festival and birthday party with hands-on art experiences, a mural activity, demonstrations and birthday cake.
Monday, 1:30 p.m. — The 1923 dedication ceremony of the Museum will take place in the American Gallery. This special event will trace the original educational purpose and founding vision of the family to the current mission of LRMA.
Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. — Two special buildings created by the Museum’s founding families will be open for tours. First-Trinity Presbyterian Church, built in memory of Lauren Rogers in 1925, and the Eastman, Gardiner & Company Office Building (currently Tanner Construction at 102 Ellisville Blvd.) are both iconic Laurel structures.
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. — The Museum has published a new catalogue, A Century of Collecting, in honor of the centennial highlighting the top 100 works in the American and European collections. The book will be the focus of a lecture by LRMA Curator Kristen Miller Zohn in the Sanderson Gallery.
Thursday, 7 p.m. — The Mississippi Mass Choir will perform at First Baptist Church of Laurel. Founded in 1988 in Jackson, the choir has recorded 11 albums and earned two Grammy nominations.
Friday, 10:30 a.m. — Special walking tour of the historic district led by LRMA Executive Director George Bassi. Participants should meet in the museum lobby.
