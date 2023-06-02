On Friday, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will bring blues and barbecue back to the Pine Belt with its popular Blues Bash, featuring The Blue Monday Band. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the sound of Mississippi’s music from 6:30-10 p.m. on the LRMA front lawn.
This year’s Blues Bash is sponsored by Roy Rogers Body Shop, Bok Homa Casino, Southern Beverage, Burson Entrekin Orr Mitchell & Lacey, PA, Chris Albritton Construction, First South Farm Credit, Laurel Oaks Dental Care, Kim’s Auto Group, Magnolia State Bank, Walley Forestry Consultants, Woodland Realty, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Rock 104 and WDAM-TV.
