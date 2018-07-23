Lauren Rogers Museum of Art has been awarded a $26,100 grant from the Mis- sissippi Arts Commission.
This grant is a portion of the nearly $1.4 million in grants MAC will award in 2018-19 and will be used for general operating support. The grants are made pos- sible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
“The Mississippi Arts Commission supports arts activities in nearly every corner of the state through grants to arts organizations, schools, communities and units of governments,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “The projects and programming these organizations produce with MAC funds helps enrich our state’s communities. This funding helps organizations provide arts experiences and educational opportunities to people who may not other- wise have access to the arts.”
LRMA is a private,non-profit organization operating for the benefit of the public. Opened in 1923, the museum features collections of American and European art, British Georgian silver, Japanese woodblock prints and a Native American Basket Collection.
The museum is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street in historic downtown Laurel.
For more information, call 601-649-6374 or visit www. LRMA.org.
MAC, a state agency, serves the residents of the state by providing grants that support programs to enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote the arts in education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage.
Established in 1968, MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson and other private sources. The agency serves as an active supporter and promoter of arts in community life and in arts education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.