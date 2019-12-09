Lucky giver

Betty Henderson was one of hundreds of people who gave to the Leader-Call’s canned-food drive for The Salvation Army, and she was given something in return last week. She was the winner of the drawing for the Lance Bass-autographed copy of “A Taste of Home Town” cookbook. Bass is one of many celebrities with local ties to be featured in the book. Leader-Call publisher and owner Jim Cegielski presented her with her prize. “We’re so thankful to Mrs. Henderson and everyone else who made this food drive a success,” he said. “The generosity of Jones Countians will help feed hundreds of people who may have otherwise gone hungry.”
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
