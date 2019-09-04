A Waynesboro woman was westbound toward Laurel on Highway 84 East when the Nissan she was driving crashed into a Cadillac near the Magnolia Road intersection on Wednesday morning. The Cadillac with a Louisiana license plate, occupied by an unidentified couple, was reportedly stalling in the westbound right lane and the Nissan was unable to avoid hitting it, witnesses said. The crash caused the Cadillac to roll down the shoulder of the road and both vehicles sustained major damage. Kelsey Berga, 28, a nurse at South Central Regional Medical Center, was driving the Nissan and reported that she was not injured. The man who was in the Cadillac walked away from the wrecked car on his own power and the woman was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center with what were described as “moderate injuries.” Volunteers from Powers, Glade and M&M responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol, which was investigating the accident. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
