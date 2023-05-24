A Magee man was arrested for driving drunk after a crash down by the river on Sunday afternoon.
Kristopher Paul Dixon, 31, was charged with DUI-first offense after the 2011 GMC pickup he was driving ran off Highway 590 and crashed into a ditch near the Leaf River, ejecting two riders and a canoe from the bed of the pickup, according to a report from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The occupants in the back of the truck — Jarrett Starling and Bethany Drennan, both of Magee — received non-life-threatening injuries and front-seat passenger James Green was not injured in the crash, according to the report.
Dixon was detained and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center, where he spent the night and was released the next day.
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
