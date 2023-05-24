handcuffs arrest graphic

A Magee man was arrested for driving drunk after a crash down by the river on Sunday afternoon.

Kristopher Paul Dixon

Kristopher Paul Dixon

Kristopher Paul Dixon, 31, was charged with DUI-first offense after the 2011 GMC pickup he was driving ran off Highway 590 and crashed into a ditch near the Leaf River, ejecting two riders and a canoe from the bed of the pickup, according to a report from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

