Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee is one of four mayors in the state who has endorsed the passage of Marsy’s Law for Mississippi.
Marsy’s Law seeks to amend the state constitution “to give crime victims an equal level of constitutional protections, no less vigorous, than those afforded to the accused and convicted,” according to proponents.
Mayor George Flaggs Jr. of Vicksburg, Mayor Hope Magee Jones of Collins and Mayor Quordiniah Lockley of McComb have also signed their official endorsement of Marsy’s Law for Mississippi.
“I felt it was a worthwhile cause and something we need in Mississippi and all around the country,” Magee said. “Victims’ advocates in the city felt it would be good for the city to endorse Marsy’s Law. We want to take care of citizens in any way possible, and Marsy’s Law is a way for us to do that.”
Marsy’s Law for Mississippi is dedicated to the cause of ensuring that crime victims’ rights are codified in Mississippi constitutional law.
Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Ann Nicholas, who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend during her senior year at the University of California at Santa Barbara in 1983. A week after her murder, Marsy’s mother was confronted by her daughter’s murderer in a grocery store. Having received no notification from the judicial system, the family was unaware that he had been released on bail mere days after the murder.
Marsy’s family, and others, have faced pain and suffering since the courts and law enforcement are not obligated to keep them informed.
While criminals have more than 20 individual rights spelled out in the U.S. Constitution, the surviving family members of murder victims have none. Marsy’s Law for All seeks to amend the Mississippi constitution to ensure that crime victims have the same co-equal rights as the accused and convicted.
