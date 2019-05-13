Laurel Main Street has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center. Each year, the National Main Street Center and its partners announce the list of accredited Main Street America programs to recognize their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
“We are proud to acknowledge this year’s 840 nationally accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to strengthen their communities,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of the National Main Street Center.
In 2018 alone, Main Street America programs generated $4.93 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 5,310 new businesses, generated 25,301 new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,146 historic buildings and clocked 2.2 million volunteer hours.
The performance of Laurel Main Street is annually evaluated by the Mississippi Main Street Association, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
Since its inception in 2007, Laurel Main Street has seen more than $40 million in private reinvestment in downtown. In the past three years, Laurel Main Street has awarded nearly $50,000 in façade grants to downtown businesses and welcomed at least 34 businesses to downtown Laurel. The organization looks forward to even more activity in the coming year, said executive director Judi Holifield.
Since 2007, the focus of Laurel Main Street is the preservation and economic growth of Laurel’s Central Business District, bounded at the north by 5th St., south by Carroll Gartin Boulevard, east by Front Street and west by Leontyne Price Boulevard.
Laurel Main Street is an organization dedicated to the revitalization of Historic Downtown Laurel, made possible by partnership with its members, the City of Laurel, public and private contributors and the Mississippi Main Street Association and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. LMS is one of 50 certified Main Street Communities in the State of Mississippi.
