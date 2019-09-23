A pair of pickups sustained major damage and traffic was slowed for more than an hour, but the only injuries reported were minor after the head-on collision on Highway 29 North and Maxey Road just before 6 p.m. Friday. Calhoun, Hebron and Pleasant Ridge volunteer fire departments responded to render emergency medical treatment and assist with traffic control. The unidentified driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 29 turning left onto Maxey Road when it collided with a Ford F250 that was traveling north on Highway 29. The northbound lane of Highway 29 was blocked for about an hour-and-a half while emergency crews worked to clear the vehicles and debris. The unidentified driver of the Ford was transported by EMServ Ambulance with what were reported as minor injuries. The driver of the Silverado refused transport to the hospital. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. — By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
