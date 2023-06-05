LPD seizes $23K in Coke
A six-month investigation proved fruitful for the Laurel Police Department Narcotics Division as a major player in the local drug trade was taken down.
Anthony Brown, 52, of Laurel was arrested after a drug raid on his Airport Drive home on Friday at about 11:15 a.m.
“He was one of the biggest dealers in the city, so we’re glad to have got him off the street,” said LPD Investigator Mitch Blakeney.
Police seized 232 grams — nearly a half-pound — of cocaine with a street value of about $23,000, LPD said. In addition, the LPD found 22 grams of crack cocaine and about 4 1/2 ounces of marijuana.
“We had been investigating Brown for several months and finally had enough evidence to get a search warrant,” Investigator Michelle Howell said.
Brown was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school.
He had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, where Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $90,000. Brown bonded out a short time later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.