Ben Graham, owner of JG2 Custom Rods, recently spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Laurel about his custom fishing rod business.
He builds customized rods for freshwater, inshore, offshore and fly-fishing for customers who want high-quality rods. To learn more about JG2 Custom Rods, contact Graham at 601-323-2536 or jg2rods@gmail.com.
