Kiwanis

Graham, left, is pictured with Kiwanis Program Chairman Albert Brown.

 submitted photo

Ben Graham, owner of JG2 Custom Rods, recently spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Laurel about his custom fishing rod business.

He builds customized rods for freshwater, inshore, offshore and fly-fishing for customers who want high-quality rods. To learn more about JG2 Custom Rods, contact Graham at 601-323-2536 or jg2rods@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.