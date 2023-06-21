From left, Ellisville Little Miss Hospitality Lily Ray Endom, Jenni Eiland of ESS with a child receiving services at ESS, ESS employees Leland Cox, Rinsey McSwain, Shaunta Fairley and Kyrstin Dahmer with a child receiving services at ESS, Gracie Caves and Ellisville Miss Hospitality Mary Bradley McCardle
To great fanfare, a nearly 60-year-old pool at Ellisville State School that had fallen into disrepair has been repurposed as a splash pad and wading pool for ESS residents.
The pool, built in 1964, was leaking through cracks that were forming daily, becoming a safety hazard, officials said. ESS began redesigning the pool in 2020. Delays, most notably COVID, slowed progress of construction, but it was finally unveiled in a ceremony on Friday.
“We hope to have some water-friendly wheelchairs in the near future for some residents,” said Shaunta Fairley, director of Leisure Services for ESS. “I’m excited about the funding to be able to do this. The individuals who are using this, it will be therapeutic for them and even therapeutic for the staff. It gives them the opportunity to have a fun, therapeutic outlet.”
In addition to the splash pad, there is a 4-feet-deep wading pool, which is part of the original pool. A wheelchair lift donated by the ESS Family and Friends Organization in 2015 is next to the pool.
