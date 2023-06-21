To great fanfare, a nearly 60-year-old pool at Ellisville State School that had fallen into disrepair has been repurposed as a splash pad and wading pool for ESS residents.

From left, Ellisville Little Miss Hospitality Lily Ray Endom, Jenni Eiland of ESS with a child receiving services at ESS, ESS employees Leland Cox, Rinsey McSwain, Shaunta Fairley and Kyrstin Dahmer with a child receiving services at ESS, Gracie Caves and Ellisville Miss Hospitality Mary Bradley McCardle

The pool, built in 1964, was leaking through cracks that were forming daily, becoming a safety hazard, officials said. ESS began redesigning the pool in 2020. Delays, most notably COVID, slowed progress of construction, but it was finally unveiled in a ceremony on Friday.

Gracie Caves enjoying her time in the wading pool with a lifeguard.
Leland Cox enjoying one of the features on the splash pad with ESS employee Jenni Eiland.

