Inmate runs after sentencing; deputy who fired warning shot being reprimanded
A Jones County man who seems to have a habit of making minor matters major continued that trend this week.
Thomas Harrison, 44, had just been sentenced to serve four years in prison when he tried to escape by jumping out of Jones County Sheriff’s Department vehicle and fleeing on foot along 16th Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
He was quickly taken back into custody and charged with felony escape, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
Harrison was first arrested by Laurel police in April 2018 and charged with possession of marijuana, which is a misdemeanor. But when he was being booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center, corrections officer Hilmon “Catfish” Gainey discovered 4 grams of methamphetamine in the suspect’s sock.
Harrison was then charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, which is what he was on trial for Wednesday at South Central Place, next to Kroger. That location has been turned into a courtroom because it’s large enough to allow jurors to keep a safe distance from each other to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A Jones County jury found Harrison guilty after Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin made the case and Judge Dal Williamson ordered him to serve four years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Harrison reportedly began “mouthing off” to public defender John Piazza and continued “being belligerent” as Deputy Eddie Pitts of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department took him to a JCSD pickup for transport back to the jail.
The prisoner was handcuffed with his hands behind him and placed in the passenger’s seat. A few minutes later, he managed to unbuckle his seatbelt while the pickup was traveling south, Capt. Vince Williams of the JCSD said.
The deputy pulled over in the Buffet Palace and buckled it back, but when he got back behind the wheel, Harrison complained that his foot was caught in the door. The deputy got out to check and when he was walking back to the driver’s side, Harrison opened the door and took off, Williams said.
Pitts fired a shot into the pavement, which reportedly stopped Harrison in his tracks, and he was quickly taken back into custody.
Williams said the deputy is “being reprimanded” for “a policy and procedures violation. It’s being handled. Our policy clearly states, ‘no warning shots,’ and he understands that. We’ve got to make sure our people follow procedures and are accountable, too.”
Williams did not identify the deputy because it is a personnel issue.
Multiple units from the Laurel Police Department and JCSD responded to the scene when they heard on the radio that Pitts “was in a fight” at Buffet Palace. A Leader-Call reporter also went to the scene and saw Pitts had been transporting Harrison.
The JCSD also has a policy about transporting prisoners in vehicles that aren’t equipped with “cages,” Williams said, and that policy “is being reminded to all sworn personnel.”
Gainey, who was a shift sergeant for the JCSD at the jail, was fired in May for a Facebook post he made about the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
