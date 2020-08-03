A 31-year-old man died of stab wounds at a residence on Ovett-Petal Road on Sunday night at 11:40 p.m., the Jones County Sheriff's Department said.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies and Investigators with the Jones County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene along with EMServ Ambulance, Ovett Fire and Rescue and the Jones County Coroners Office. There is no threat to area residents and the investigation by JCSD Investigator Reuben Bishop is ongoing.
"We are working this investigation diligently and will have further information to release once the facts and circumstances are determined," Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Read more as information becomes available and in Tuesday's print edition of the Leader-Call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.