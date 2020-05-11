An Ellisville man who is accused of attacking a deputy during a traffic stop on a rural road last month will remain in jail until he goes to trial on an old burglary charge this summer.
Raleigh Maxey, 28, was on the District Attorney’s Office’s Pretrial Intervention Program after pleading guilty to burglary of a non-dwelling in March 2011, prosecutor Kristen Martin told the court.
He was compliant with the program for almost five years, she said, reporting to his probation officer and for community service while paying fines and fees — through August 2016. But then he stopped reporting and paying, so the judge issued a bench warrant Sept. 2, 2016 for Maxey’s arrest for failure to comply, according to court records.
That’s what Deputy Chase Smith was stopping him for on Old Schoolhouse Road on April 27, when Maxey was in a pickup that was being towed by another truck, Sheriff Joe Berlin said just after the incident.
The two wound up in “an intense fight” when Smith tried to put handcuffs on Maxey, according to a press release from the JCSD. Maxey wound up on top of Smith and started choking him until he nearly blacked out, Berlin said. Smith was able to break free and was holding Maxey at gunpoint when backup units arrived and placed him under arrest.
“I apologize,” Maxey said in circuit court last week.
Maxey was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and Jones County Justice Court Judge Grant Hedgepeth set his bond at $5,000 last month.
But Maxey can’t post bond on that charge until the burglary charge is taken care of, either with a plea or by trial. Williamson set his trial date for August. Public defender Patrick Pacific was appointed to handle his case.
Maxey had nearly completed the Pretrial Intervention Program, which is usually for first-time felons. Those who successfully finish the program have the felony removed from their record. He had been on the run from the JCSD for more than three years when Smith apprehended him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.