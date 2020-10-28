A Pass Christian man caught breaking windows in Ellisville on Friday will now have bars on his.
Chad Dedeaux, 22, was arrested at Watson Street Apartments and charged with felony malicious mischief after police arrived on a call to find a man smashing the windows of a car with an old TV. Judge David Lyons set his bond for $10,000.
When police found Dedeaux, who stands at 5-foot-6 and weighs about 145 pounds, he was preparing to throw a large tube-style television through the window of a car. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell said the suspect had also dragged a stop sign from the corner of Short and Royal streets and hit the car roof with it. Dedeaux, when asked, told officers he didn’t know why he was breaking the windows or who the car belonged to.
The suspect didn’t reveal to officers on the scene whether he’d taken narcotics.
“EMServ responded, checked on him and released him into our custody, and no narcotics are mentioned in the police report,” Russell said. “(Dedeaux) was bleeding at the scene and covered in a slimy substance. He told officers he’d been swimming and hiking — but I don’t know of any swimming holes around here.”
Later that day, officers coming in for the night shift took a report of a hearse broken into and damaged at Ellisville Funeral Home. There was also blood found on the scene, which officers suspect belongs to Dedeaux. He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon, just before press time.
As mentioned, narcotics weren’t documented on the scene, but Dedeaux’s behavior had similarities with that of habitual methamphetamine users. Russell’s statement on the substance isn’t necessarily linked to Dedeaux’s alleged crimes.
“The meth we’re getting now is from Central and South America, and it’s pure,” he said. “There’s no telling what they’re mixing it with. People using it are scared and delusional on a scale we’ve never seen before.”
Russell said this iteration of meth entered the community after the state’s ban on buying pseudoephedrine, a meth ingredient, without a prescription.
“Before, we dealt with shake-and-bake meth, which was brownish-looking or yellow,” Russell said. “But this other stuff is called ice for a reason. It’s crystal clear.”
