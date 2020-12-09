A Heidelberg man accused of slamming a woman ended up in the slammer this week.
Charles James Johnson, 68, was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to a 10 a.m. domestic call. They arrived and found that the female victim was bruised enough that she was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center. Information on where the assault happened was withheld. The victim had “several bruises and abrasions around her neck, which is consistent with strangulation,” said Investigator Daniel Gilmore. Police found two firearms in his place of residence.
Johnson was charged with aggravated domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a felon. Judge Marvin Jones set his bond at $1,000 Monday, which he paid.
The man was previously convicted of multiple felonies in Texas, Gilmore said.
