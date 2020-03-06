A Laurel man who stole two phones from C Spire and tried to cash a fake check will be getting a different kind of cell service for a couple of years.
Tabias Sumrall, 29, was ordered to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to felony shoplifting and uttering a counterfeit instrument. He was sentenced as a habitual offender, meaning he is supposed to serve all of his time day-for-day, with no chance for early release.
Sumrall was arrested in January 2019 when it was discovered that he stole two phones from the C Spire store in Laurel a week apart — on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. He came in and tried to get one of the phones activated, saying it was a gift, and employees later noticed a display model missing.
Video surveillance showed that Sumrall took the phones, Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette said, and he later admitted it to Investigators Michael Reaves and Abraham McKenzie of the Laurel Police Department.
In January 2018, Sumrall went to The First on Highway 15 North in Laurel and attempted to cash a $1,367.19 check from the Picayune School District. But when the teller contacted the school district office, officials said all of their checks were direct-deposit. It was later learned that it had been a $13 vendor check that was altered, Bisnette said.
Sumrall has convictions for burglary of a dwelling and auto burglary in 2007 in Madison County, and his third felony made him a habitual offender.
“Why do you keep doing all of this?” Judge Dal Williamson asked the defendant.
Sumrall said he went to prison when he was in 10th grade and never graduated, but added, “I have no excuse.”
In addition to the prison time, Sumrall was ordered to spend three years on post-release supervision, participate in the community service program and pay court costs and fines of $4,015.50, which includes $2,098 in restitution.
