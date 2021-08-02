Heat, not foul play, suspected after body found on side of I-59
The body of a 66-year-old man was found near I-59 exit 88 Sunday evening in Ellisville after motorcyclists smelled a foul odor and saw a body near the treeline on the side of the road.
Coroner Burl Hall identified the man as Joe David Folkes, 66, of Seminary. Hall said Folkes died of natural causes and it was “probably heat related.”
Around 6:50 p.m., the riders noticed the body on the side of the road near the exit and turned around to be sure of what they saw. After confirming it was a body, they called the Ellisville Police Department, said Investigator J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. EPD requested Carter’s assistance on the case due to staff shortages at the police department.
“He had been dead for several hours, and due to the heat, the decomposition was at a faster rate,” Carter said. “When it’s cold or hot outside, the temperature can affect decomposition.”
Folkes appeared in Jones County Circuit Court on Thursday, where Judge Dal Williamson dismissed his charge of auto burglary after District Attorney Tony Buckley said the charge was being reduced from a felony to misdemeanor petit larceny. He had been in the Jones County Adult Detention Center for eight months. He was released July 30.
After his appearance, Folkes said his daughter was going to pick him up from the jail.
Folkes had been released from jail from an October 2020 auto burglary charge in March and was re-arrested on a warrant and a charge of introducing contraband into a correctional facility April 23. He also had a prior arrest for auto burglary from a May 2018 charge.
The body is believed to have been on the side of the road for at least several hours — possibly three days — but because of the advanced state of decomposition, it was difficult to tell how long he had been there, JCSD reported.
No foul play was suspected. Temperatures reached near 100 degrees Sunday and could have been a factor in the man’s death, Carter said.
“He was recently released from the Jones County Jail on July 30, and he had some of his belongings from the jail on him at the time,” Carter said. “We were able to identify him with his (Mississippi Department of Corrections) card that he had with him.”
Investigators speculate that he had a heart attack, stroke or some other fatal illness that factored into his death.
“The heat surely did not help,” Carter said. “We believe he had been walking down the interstate on the side of the road in the heat.”
Although he had just been released from jail, Carter said it was a sad incident.
“It’s always sad to see something like this,” Carter said. “No one deserves that.”
Ellisville police and fire departments, EMServ and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.