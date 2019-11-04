A Friday morning crash on Highway 15 near Legacy Buick left one man in intensive care at Forrest General Hospital, according to the Laurel Police Department.
Denzel Heidelberg of Laurel filmed the one-vehicle rollover and posted the video to Facebook over the weekend. A 2005 Nissan Titan could be seen driving erratically, driving in the opposite lane, before landing in a ditch around 2 a.m. The video has since been removed.
Cameron Ekes, 26, of Laurel, the driver, was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center and later to Forrest General to the Intensive Care Unit, Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.
It’s not known whether alcohol was a factor, Cox said, as Ekes’ injuries prevented a breath test.
“At this point, we don’t have any proof that alcohol was involved,” Cox said.
Ekes’ condition was stable as of Saturday, Ekes’ friend Mason Sampey wrote via a Facebook status. Sampey wrote that Ekes has a “long road ahead of him” and that he was alert to some extent.
