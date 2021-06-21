By Cam Bonelli
A man set fire to a home in a domestic situation gone awry June 11, sending an expensive message after being scorned.
Laurel resident Billie Therrell, 36, was arrested and charged with arson after reportedly setting part of a home on fire. Police responded to the report of a house being set on fire near the 600 block of 13th Avenue. The suspect had set fire to part of the home near the back door. Police were able to put out the flames quickly, said Chief Tommy Cox.
“He was found near the 3700 block of Yale Avenue and arrested without incident.”
He was released on a $15,000 bond.
