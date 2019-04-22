Laurel police officer Josh Welch didn’t have to venture far from LPD headquarters Saturday to snag a stabbing suspect.
Welch pulled over Davion Jordan, 31, on Ellisville Boulevard — right behind the LPD — Saturday morning, moments after other LPD officers were responding to a stabbing call on Airport Drive.
Jordan faces one count of aggravated assault and was scheduled to have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday.
He is accused of stabbing an unidentified man one time in the 2000 block of Airport Drive. The victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigator Michelle Howell is leading the probe into the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
