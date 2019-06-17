A man is dead and a Laurel woman is in jail after a vehicle hit a pedestrian on 16th Avenue , just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department reported.
Deja Lindsey, 22, is charged with leaving the Scene of an accident resulting in death. She was set to make her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday afternoon. She turned herself in at the Laurel Police Department on Monday morning, Cox reported.
The man she hit, who was not identified, died from the injuries he sustained after being struck by the vehicle.
Lt. Michael Reaves is assigned to the case.
The victim was the second pedestrian killed in Jones County in a two-day period. Eric Villalobos was killed while walking on Interstate 59 around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
In an unrelated matter, 18-year-old Ja’Kobe Bender of Laurel was charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is accused of shooting into a residence on Johnson Circle, Cox reported.
Bender’s bond was set at $75,000 in his initial appearance on Sunday. Investigator Michelle Howell is assigned to the case.
Anyone with information on those or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.