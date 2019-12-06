A Laurel man who was tased and then arrested in front of his children while he was washing his truck in March 2018 was found not guilty in Jones County Court on Oct. 4 of this year.
The order was filed by County Court Judge Wayne Thompson on Oct. 10.
Mekale Ducksworth was on trial for an incident at the Rain Forest Car Wash near Sawmill Square Mall after an employee of the car wash called the LPD reporting a disturbance.
Ducksworth was vacuuming the inside of his truck when at least four officers arrived. Ducksworth and the officers got into a verbal altercation that led to the tasing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.