No foul play was suspected in the death of a store clerk at Fast Stop on 16th Avenue on Saturday night, Laurel police reported. Officers from the LPD, Jones County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office responded to a report that Parvesh Singh, 59, was unresponsive on the floor near the front of the convenience store that has TCBY inside it. EMServ Ambulance and the Jones County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene. The store was cordoned off by crime-scene tape for a short time during the investigation and while the body was recovered. Many motorists on the busy thoroughfare thought that a crime had occurred and were trying to find out what happened. The Leader-Call reported on its Facebook page that night that no foul play was suspected. Pictured are Laurel police and JCSD deputies in front of the store. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
