Update 5:30 p.m.: A woman was shot in the back during a domestic altercation at the Dollar General on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue on Monday afternoon, Capt. Earl Reed of the Laurel Police Department said. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported by EMServ Ambulance in stable condition, Reed said. Witnesses said the shooter and the woman had been fighting in the parking lot, then continued arguing inside the store. Witnesses said the man and woman wrestled for a gun at the front of the store and two shots were fired. The man fled the store on foot. One witness said the man was carrying a gun and another witness said a gun was recovered in the store, so it’s not clear if there were one or two guns involved. Investigators with the Laurel Police Department are still sorting out the details of the shooting, talking to witnesses and looking at surveillance video.
Update 4:45 p.m.: Both a man and woman were shot at the Dollar General on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue in Laurel on Monday. It is believed that the two were wrestling over the gun inside the store.
The unidentified woman is in stable condition, while a male suspect in custody suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
A shooting has been reported at Dollar General on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue in Laurel.
A woman was reportedly shot Monday afternoon by a male suspect. Both the Laurel police and Jones County Sheriff's Department are on the scene.
