The subject of a Jones County manhunt Saturday morning was caught that night by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office in New Augusta.
Kolton Pearson, 37, fled into the woods after Jones County sheriff’s deputies became suspicious and learned the van he was driving was listed as stolen. Deputies stopped to assist Pearson on Highway 15 South near Will Young Road when he appeared to be broken down. Pearson was accompanied by 36-year-old Amanda Thompson, who was wanted for probation violation on a forgery charge. The accused, both from Missouri, were extradited back to their home state for proceedings.
“We greatly appreciated Sheriff Mitch Nobles and the Perry County Sheriff’s Department for making this apprehension,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Our thanks to the many people who called in tips throughout the day and night. One person in particular played a critical role in the capture of Kolton Pearson, and his actions will be recognized appropriately later on.”
At 11 a.m. Saturday, the JCSD issued an alert to the community not to pick up a white man wearing a camouflage jacket, bandana, ball cap and jeans and to call 911 anyone had seen him.
Pearson was reportedly picked up at a gas station that evening; he’s charged with possession of stolen property and was also booked for having an outstanding felony warrant on firearm possession.
