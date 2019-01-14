For the third straight year, the Laurel chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police will host a Mardi Gras parade in Laurel.
The parade is set for Saturday, March 2, at 6 p.m. and will follow the traditional parade route in Laurel.
Entry fee is $100 per judged float and $50 general entry fee. Applications can be picked up at Laurel police headquarters at 318 S. Magnolia St. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.
All proceeds will benefit charitable work by the Laurel FOP lodge, including the annual Shop with a Cop program at Christmas.
Gold and silver sponsorships are available. For information, call Lt. Jim Thornhill at 601-498-8088 or email him at jthornhill@laurelms.com.
