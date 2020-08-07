A Wayne County man who was wanted for trying to run over a local law enforcement official has been captured in Texas and will face more charges for trying to do the same thing to a federal officer, Sheriff Jody Ashley said.
Jevonnte Darvon Taylor was arrested in Houston this week after fleeing from U.S. Marshals and barricading himself inside an apartment there, the Wayne County sheriff said.
“When the U.S. Marshals get on your trail, you can run, but you can’t hide,” Ashley said.
When the marshals closed in on Taylor, he reportedly tried to run over one of the federal officers and led them on a high-speed pursuit before barricading himself inside an apartment with guns in his possession.
Marshals gained entry using explosives and took Taylor into custody without further incident, Ashley said.
“Luckily, no one was seriously hurt,” Ashley said.
Taylor was expected to go before a judge in Houston and, if he waives extradition, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department officials will go and get him, Ashley said.
Last month, Taylor was accused of slamming into WCSD Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo’s vehicle in the parking lot of a business, narrowly missing Mozingo, the sheriff said.
“He jumped out of the way,” Ashley said.
Taylor struck two other vehicles as he drove away, through town to Turner Street then abandoned the vehicle he was driving and fled on foot into woods, Ashley said.
Mozingo and two other officers were trying to take Taylor into custody on a bench warrant from Wayne County Circuit Court, Ashley said. They weren’t surprised when he tried to flee.
“I told them to be careful when they went to get him,” Ashley said.
That’s because Taylor ran from Ashley and led him on a high-speed pursuit shortly after he was first elected sheriff.
He rammed Ashley’s vehicle and “almost hit some kids” before wrecking on Landfill Road and fleeing on foot, Ashley recalled, “and then I broke my ankle chasing him.”
The vehicle Taylor was fleeing in at the time was stolen out of Houston, Ashley recalled.
The sheriff wasn’t sure what the original crime for which the judge issued the bench warrant was, but the defendant was later released on a problem that occurred in court, he said.
Taylor will now be charged with aggravated assault on an officer and felony fleeing by the WCSD and possibly the same charges in federal court, too, Ashley said.
