MAS Scholarship recipients

Sophie Wansley, left, and Harper R. Doggett received Mississippi Association of Supervisors scholarships of $500 each from the Jones County Board of Supervisors at Monday morning’s meeting. The scholarships go to students who have family working for the county. Wansley is a South Jones graduate who plans to attend Jones College. She is the daughter of Josh Wansley and Sarah Wilborn, and her grandfather Robert Wansley is a Beat 4 employee. Doggett is a Sacred Heart graduate who plans to attend Ole Miss. Her parents are Shelton and Mimi Doggett, who works in chancery court. They are shown with, middle row from left, Supervisors Johnny Burnett, David Scruggs and Travares Comegys; back, Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin and Supervisors Phil Dickerson and Larry Dykes. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
