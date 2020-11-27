Jones County is under a mask mandate and other restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the most recent executive order issued by Gov. Tate Reeves.
Jones, Perry, Jefferson Davis and Lawrence are among the additional counties that met requirements to be placed under a mask mandate with his “Safe Recovery” order that is in effect until Dec. 11.
As of now, 41 of the state’s 82 counties are included within this order.
“As we go into Thanksgiving, please be extra cautious and look out for your loved ones. These are critical times," Reeves said. “There is much more COVID-19 around us, and therefore a greater risk that you pass the virus to someone that you love dearly.”
