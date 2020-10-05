Jones County supervisors at Monday’s regular board meeting decided to continue a mask mandate in county buildings and to keep community centers closed to rentals for another 30 days.
Their decision comes a few days after Gov. Tate Reeves lifted some restrictions related to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“For the next month, we’re going to have a lot of traffic in and out of the courthouses, so I’d like to leave the mask mandate for at least another 30 days,” Supervisor Travares Comegys said, and he made that motion along with keeping the community centers closed to renters during that time.
Community centers that are used as voting precincts will be open on Election Day for people to cast ballots, board President Johnny Burnett noted.
In the governor’s most recent executive order, indoor gatherings are now limited to 20 people or fewer, but if the county rented community centers, “there would be no way to regulate that,” Supervisor Phil Dickerson said.
The other supervisors agreed and unanimously voted for Comegys’ motion.
Supervisors did learn, in response to an inquiry, that voters can’t be required to wear masks at voting precincts but poll workers can.
Masks and social distancing are “still highly recommended,” Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said. The governor’s order requires that masks still be worn at schools. “There are different rules for different facilities,” she said.
As expected, the county did receive a little more than $1 million in coronavirus federal relief funds, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller announced.
