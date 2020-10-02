Mandate remains for ‘hot-spot’ county
•
Jones County will continue with a mask mandate through the weekend, the Board of Supervisors decided in a special meeting on Thursday afternoon, a day after Gov. Tate Reeves lifted the order and relaxed restrictions that were enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Jones County cases are up and continue to climb and Lamar is up,” board President Johnny Burnett said, referring to “hot-spot counties” referenced by Reeves in his press conference.
Supervisors agreed unanimously to continue to require masks in county buildings, and to discuss that and the reopening of community centers during Monday’s regular scheduled meeting, which is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel.
With a gun show scheduled at the county-owned Magnolia Center over the weekend, supervisors decided to meet to decide how to proceed.
“When we have anything with a lot of people going in and out, I think we should continue (with masks in county facilities), at least until voting is over,” said Supervisor Travares Comegys, who joined the meeting by phone. “That’s my stance.”
Supervisors David Scruggs and Phil Dickerson agreed.
“We’ve got to keep our people safe,” said Dickerson, adding that he has two workers out with the virus. “I understand that everybody’s tired of wearing these masks.”
They all agreed that whatever provisions were already in place for the gun show should continue because there was no way for organizers to know that the mask mandate would be lifted this week.
“Let’s go ahead with whatever preparations they had in place and let’s go over it Monday,” Dickerson said. “The community centers are the big question to me.”
Comegys agreed and made a motion to uphold the mask mandate in the county, and supervisors agreed unanimously.
They agreed that it was better to be cautious after Burnett noted that the number of hospitalizations was down, but the number of cases in Jones County was up.
“We can’t have our courthouse shut down,” Dickerson said.
Reeves announced his new comprehensive Safe Recovery order as a one-stop resource for Mississippians to continue flattening the curve on new cases.
“I have always tried to stress the important balance of this time — we cannot allow our system to collapse, and we should not use the heavy-hand of government more than it is justified,” he said. “We have to tailor our actions to the current threat and make sure that they do not go beyond what is reasonable.”
Under the new order, some social-distancing restrictions have been eased as case numbers continue to improve. One of the changes includes increasing attendance at outdoor K-12 extracurricular events such as football games to 50 percent of seating capacity, limiting gatherings of groups that are unable to social distance to no more than 20 indoors and 100 outdoors, and requiring masks for schools and close contact businesses such as salons and barbershops. The order is in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The text version of Executive Order No. 1525 can be viewed at leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.