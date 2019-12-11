The local baby named after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence took his trip to the White House earlier this month on Pence’s personal invitation, accompanied by his mother, father, grandmother and sister.
Leyton Pence Dearman, 8 months old, received the invitation after being ridiculed online for his middle name following a Pence rally in Biloxi just before Election Day. Only 10 minutes after Kayla Dearman, Leyton’s mother, saw commenters tearing apart her name choice, she and her mother received a call from the White House. Mike Pence wanted to have a word.
On Dec. 5, the family packed up and drove to Washington, D.C.
“Pence had someone meet us at the annual tree-lighting,” Kayla Dearman said. “We sat right near President Donald Trump. The next day we actually met Pence at the West Wing and we were able to tour it. That was really surreal.”
One of the best parts, Dearman said, was having her daughter Lillian, 6, hand-deliver a pair of Bibles that pastors of local churches in Jones and Lamar counties had prayed over. Though the family had to give up the Bibles at a security checkpoint, Pence’s secretary got them back in their hands just in time.
“We met Pence, went (into his office) and talked to him,” Dearman said. “He kept telling us what a blessing this was to him. Trump wasn’t able to get his (Bible) right away, but Pence said he’d make sure he received it. It was a cool experience for us. The churches involved were just as excited to be a part of it.”
Dearman said the vice president is a calm and familiar presence, as if part of the family.
“It was a very personal experience,” she said. “It’s as if you’ve known him your whole life.”
Pence discussed his own kids — his daughter, who co-authors children’s books with her mother, and his son, who serves in the Marines.
One of the very reasons Kayla named her son after Pence was that she sensed he loves his family deeply.
“In the beginning, I heard the name and liked it,” she said. “But the more I heard Pence speak about his faith, his family, I liked it even more. I only hope Leyton can grow up to be a man like him.”
Her kids, Dearman said, might not have appreciated what was going on in the moment. But one day they’ll look back and see that it was special.
“We took the Christmas tour the next day, and the kids loved that,” she said. “We made some candy and toy stops.”
“(The Christmas tour) was picture perfect,” said Stephanie Phillips, Kayla’s mother. “The first lady did a wonderful job with designing this year’s decorations. It was incredible to be able to see all that in person”
The discussion with Pence, which lasted about 30 minutes, may have been the shortest part of the trip.
“But it was a moment that felt like it went on the entire day,” Kayla said.
After the meeting, the family also attended a Christmas reception at Pence’s home.
Phillips originally received the phone call from the White House, after which Kayla was able to speak with Pence briefly over the phone.
“She and Pence talked on the phone for about 10 minutes,” Phillips said. “He said it was a blessing to him because there’s so much negativity out there.”
Phillips had the idea of taking the two Bibles to local churches to have them blessed. Pastors also signed the Bibles and hand-wrote notes of encouragement in the wake of impeachment hearings.
Involved churches include Fairfield Church, Shelton Baptist Church, Centerfield Baptist Church, Pleasant Ridge and New Fellowship — all in Moselle — and First Baptist Church in Oak Grove.
