Bryan Matthews of Ellisville received the Kerri S. Jordan Writing Award at Mississippi College, the school’s Department of English announced.
The award is given annually to the outstanding senior English Writing major in honor of teachers who value the power of writing to give voice to students.
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,100 students from approximately 35 states and three dozen countries. Founded in 1826, MC is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi, one of the largest private universities in the state, and America’s second-oldest Baptist college.
