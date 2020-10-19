There won’t be any rainy-day fun at the Magnolia Center for Dixie Youth World Series participants next year, but there’s plenty in the facility’s fund.
Mayor Johnny Magee called out the Fair Commission for denying the city’s request to serve as an alternative host for the 2021 DYWS opening ceremony if it rains. He announced it at the most recent City Council meeting, on the day after the City of Laurel paid the Magnolia Center $240,520.80 for its portion of tourism tax proceeds.
“It was stated there would be a rummage sale taking place that Friday evening,” Magee said of the reason the request was denied for next summer. The request that was made by Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer was denied this summer for the same reason, too, Magee noted, before COVID-19 shut down the DYWS altogether.
“(Elvin) felt that since we were doing some nice things for the Magnolia Center … that we could get a little cooperation from them, especially for something as big as the Dixie Youth World Series, like maybe scheduling the rummage sale a week later,” Magee said, noting that “lots of people like rummage sales” and the city wants the Magnolia Center to be successful.
The DYWS opening ceremony is scheduled to be hosted Between the Bricks at Laurel High School, but Ulmer made contingency plans in case of bad weather, to cover all the bases, Magee said.
“There are a lot of preparations that go into planning this Series by Mr. Ulmer and his staff,” Magee said. “Elvin does such an excellent job, I wanted to support him in his efforts, and since we were voting to send them a check for almost $250,000, that was a good time to verbalize our thoughts. Elvin is too cooperative to mention it publicly, so I will take the hit for him.”
The city is mandated by the Legislature to pay the Magnolia Center a portion of tourism tax proceeds. That was part of the agreement by local legislators after voters passed a referendum during Mayor Susan Vincent’s tenure to use a 1 percent sales tax on hotels and restaurants to construct the Sportsplex that now bears her name.
That was a success, so another 1 percent tax was added to construct the Natatorium at the Sportsplex — with the understanding that the county-owned Magnolia Center would get one-third of that second penny of tax since county residents also contribute to the tax. That condition was added so county residents would support the referendum, too, at a time when the Magnolia Center wasn’t producing a lot of income, Magee said.
The 2 percent tax generated just over $1.82 million for the fiscal year that just ended in September. The Magnolia Center had been using its portion of the proceeds to service the debt of its construction costs and paid that off in 2019. It then got $1.5 million to fund repairs and improvements on a bond that was secured with funds guaranteed by the tax, Magee said.
In another matter, Councilman Tony Wheat questioned the progress of major street-paving projects in the city after the council voted to close out the utility improvements on 5th and 13th avenues. The city is replacing water and sewer infrastructure under the roadways before putting the new surface on top.
“Is any work being done on weekends?” Wheat asked. “They’re five weeks behind on one and two weeks behind on the other. They need to get their butts in gear and get it done. We’ve been having nice weather on weekends, and they could have been working.”
Mandy Hegwood of City Engineer Neel-Schaffer said that provision could be added to future contracts.
“It’s been going on long enough,” Wheat said.
DNA Underground LLC of Gulfport submitted the low bid to replace utilities, at just over $5.2 million, but it closed out the project at nearly a half-million dollars under bid, with a total project cost of $4,862,451.44.
The next phase is overlay and drainage improvements. Walters Construction won the bid to finish 5th Avenue at a cost of just under $2.4 million and Dunn Roadbuilders got the 13th Avenue project with a bid of $1.2 million.
The council also adopted the second reading of an ordinance that amends the city’s personnel handbook. One of the provisions is that Laurel police officers must have their body cameras on during calls for service or face reprimand, Councilman George Carmichael said.
“I just wanted to make that clear,” he said.
The Council unanimously approved:
• The low bid of Alan Coleman Construction, LLC of $369,140.40 to replace the bridge on Iris Drive that was damaged and closed after flash-flooding in December 2018. The city will have to pay $110,532.15 and a FEMA grant will cover the rest. Three bids were received;
• The acceptance of $434,243.69 from the County and Municipality Emergency Relief Funds to handle COVID-19-related losses and expenses;
• Closing out the Jefferson Street improvements project at the hospital, which was a $597,242.29 job done by Dunn Roadbuilders, which also came in under its bid of $630,405. South Central Regional Medical Center paid $220,000 and the Board of Supervisors paid $100,000.
• A resolution to support the nomination of City Clerk Mary Ann Hess to serve as vice president of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
The council set Nov. 3 as a date to conduct a public hearing for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed by the Inspection Department as a menace to public health and safety:
• 16 Marion Dr., Eric Damond Johnson;
• 2619 North 7th Ave., Christopher Welch;
• 2215 North 3rd Ave., Clay Milsap;
• 1728 North Joe Wheeler Ave., Henry Heidelberg;
• 704 East Elmo St., Annie Moore;
• 708 East Elmo St., Sam Jackson;
• 1234 South 17th Ave., Vincent H. and Sylvester Witherspoon;
• 1111 South 17th Ave., Andrew Ishee;
• 811 West Dr., Faye Cutchens;
• 1420 Margaret Dr., Barbara L. Johnson;
• Capitol Street at Palmer Avenue, Rossie Amos McCcormick;
• 1153 Capitol St., Pearline S. Anderson;
• 2263 Palmer Ave., Selvin Cox
The council unanimously agreed to have city employees cut and clean property at 2103 Center Ave. (Romas Revell McLain) and 923 Jeffery Dr. (Karl Arvinder) and bill the owners for the work after their property was deemed by the Inspection Department as a menace to public health and safety. The council also approved four property-cleaning assessments ranging in cost from $120 to $690.
