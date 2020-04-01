Promotion protocol still not OK’d by Civil Service
In his annual State of the City address to the City Council, Mayor Johnny Magee gave a comprehensive review of 2019 and outlook for 2020, assessing each department with a letter grade.
The Laurel Fire Department is headed by Mark Nichols, and has 65 firefighters and command staff. During the year, three were hired, two were terminated, two resigned and one retired, Mayor Johnny Magee said.
The department purchased one 2019 Dodge Ram as the chief’s vehicle, one 2019 Ram as a Fire Prevention Officer’s vehicle, a 1991 Reserve pumper from the Magee Fire Department, and a 2018 battalion chief’s truck was totaled and replaced by a 2019 Ram, paid for by insurance.
A total of 21 firefighters completed various forms of training at the State Fire Academy.
The LFD responded to 928 calls, which was up from 780 in 2018. The estimated total loss from last year was $830,520, down from $1,147,500 in 2018, which is $316,980 less in loss. Once again, the highest loss was in fires, where firefighters responded to a total of 107 last year compared to 111 in 2018.
Firefighters responded to 146 vehicle accidents with injuries, up from 121 the previous year. They worked 174 vehicle accidents without injuries last year versus 145 in 2018.
“Fortunately, the department had no fire-related fatalities for the year,” Magee said. “That is always the goal, to have no loss of life and the minimum amount of damage.”
There was a fatality in a house fire the day before the mayor’s address, which he mentioned.
The LFD responded to nine Mutual Aid calls outside the city limits, down from 11 in 2018. Those calls included 36 paid employees from the LFD.
All flooring was replaced and the interior was painted at Station 2 on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue. But the “wish list” for the department remains the replacement of four stations — 1, 2, 4 and 6, all of which were built in the 1970s, Magee said.
The city received a total of $109,426 in fire insurance rebate money, and those funds were used to make payments on three fire trucks and turnout equipment. Another truck is being paid out of the General Fund and a new ladder truck is being paid out of the Debt Service fund, for a total of five trucks being financed.
The LFD received a $65,000 Assistance to Firefighters’ Grant through FEMA, obtained by grant writer Whitney Pickering.
Nichols’ new promotion protocol had been presented to Civil Service in my last State address, Magee said, “but it still has not been approved by Civil Service. It is still believed to be a smooth process in promotion in the department.”
The city still has a Class 5 Fire Rating, “but we continue to steadily make the necessary improvements to move us to a Class 4 ranking,” Magee said. “That move will be welcomed.”
The Laurel Fire Department receives a B, he concluded.
