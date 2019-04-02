Robert Hathorn was just trying to drop off money to renew his subscription to the Leader-Call on Tuesday when he was involved in a minor fender-bender with none other than the Mayor of Laurel, Johnny Magee.
The accident took place at the corner of Oak and North Magnolia streets, in front of Pearl’s Diner and a couple doors down from the Leader-Call office. Magee and Hathorn were both uninjured, but the Mayor’s black SUV suffered a sizable dent.
LPD officer Michelle Howell responded to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.