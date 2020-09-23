After going into a closed-door executive session with the City Council to discuss a potential economic-development project, Mayor Johnny Magee said that no action was taken, so no details could be divulged.
But if the project comes to fruition, it will “be a major announcement,” he said with a smile.
Economic development is one of the three topics public boards are allowed to discuss out of public view — litigation and personnel are the others. They do, however, have to report any action that is taken.
“Several things were discussed,” Magee said after the half-hour or so that they met. “Land acquisition and industrial expansion … but no action was taken.”
The council agreed to advertise for bids to “redesign and realign the roundabout” at the intersection of 5th and Central avenues. The project will include landscape planters, pedestrian crosswalks and lighting and it will be partially funded with a Mississippi Department of Transportation grant of $868,740.
The council will re-advertise for bids to replace the roof at the water plant that was damaged by a tornado in December. The only bid that was received exceeded the insurance company’s estimate by more than $42,000. The council also agreed to advertise for bids to paint and repair other damage at the building.
The Laurel Police Department was authorized to apply for a $58,598.39 grant from the state Department of Health’s Office Against Interpersonal Violence to fund the salary, benefits and supplies needed for a victims’ advocate.
The council also agreed to modify an interlocal agreement with Jones County to continue collection of ad valorem taxes.
A hearing was set for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 for the Planning Commission to hear a request to rename the eight softball fields and amenities at the Laurel Susan Boone Vincent Sportsplex.
A public hearing was set for the 9 a.m. Oct. 22 City Council meeting for the owners of two properties that have been deemed a public menace by the Inspection Department — 723 Garden Drive (Oak Field LLC) and 2721 Woodland Drive (Debra Woodfork Estate).
Councilman George Carmichael announced that Faye Jackson, a regular at council meetings who has been a crusader for wearing face masks, had been hospitalized with COVID-19 but “is now back home doing well.“
He also asked Capt. Earl Reed of the LPD about “the atmosphere in Laurel” toward police as compared to around the country, where anti-law enforcement protests are occurring.
Reed said police presence has improved because the department is almost at full staff, so that helps.
“We do what we have to do in a professional manner,” he said. “Community policing is improved. Patrol is doing that and our investigators are doing that.”
Carmichael thanked him for the job the department is doing and council President Tony Thaxton agreed.
“The police department has the full support of the Laurel City Council,” he said. “We applaud you, we appreciate you and we will help you in any way we can.”
