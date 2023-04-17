Property is owned by school district, board says
The ball is in the school board’s court when it comes to deciding the fate of the old Soso school gym.
That was the message the Jones County Board of Supervisors relayed to Soso Mayor Ralph Cahill after he made a plea to help save the storied structure.
“Instead of helping tear it down, help us build it up,” Cahill said.
That request came after incoming Superintendent of Education Dr. B.R. Jones told supervisors that the school board is still “deliberating” about the matter and has “taken no action on demolition.” Jones said he was at the meeting to ask supervisors if they “would be prepared to help” with the work and costs of taking down the gym if the school board decides to do that.
Supervisor Larry Dykes said he was led to believe that the matter had already been decided by the school board.
“The letter I received, that’s not what it said,” Supervisor Larry Dykes said. “It said they wanted us to help tear it down.”
First Baptist Church of Soso wants the gym demolished, officials said, because it’s right next to its property and is in such a state of disrepair that it could be dangerous. It’s approximately 100 years old and a brick wall has large cracks and it was made even more unstable by the tornado that struck on Easter 2020, they said.
Cahill talked about the history of the facility, where “lots of kids, their grandparents and great-grandparents played.” It was built during the depression, he said, and was visited by a Miss America in the 1980s and has been mentioned by well-known radio personality Paul Harvey. The mayor asked that the property be deeded to the town so its people could try to save it.
“It could be used for a lot of things, but it’s going to take money,” Cahill said.
“There is money out there,” he continued, but “Soso needs to own it.”
Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett said he understood the sentiment of those who want to save the gym, but that decision would have to be made by the school board because the property belongs to the Jones County School District.
“I played basketball in it when I was young,” he said, “but that will have to go to the school board.”
Jones said, “We’re fully prepared to work with them.”
Dykes, who is supervisor in Beat 2 where the gym is, said the two sides need to reach a resolution.
“Some want it gone, some want it kept,” he said. “Maybe something can be worked out and everybody will be satisfied.”
