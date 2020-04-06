In his annual State of the City address to the City Council, Mayor Johnny Magee gave a comprehensive review of 2019 and outlook for 2020, assessing each department.
Suez, formerly United Water, is the city’s water, sewer and billing company for its public utility. This year marks the 13th year that the city has been under contract with Suez, Mayor Johnny Magee said. During 2019, there were several promotions within the staff. Brent Shelby was promoted to assistant project manager; Lindsay Goblirsch was promoted to customer service supervisor. Mike Votta obtained his Class IV wastewater license and was promoted to O & M supervisor of wastewater; Blake Smith received his Class C water license and was promoted to O & M supervisor of water production and “Terry Padgett is still living the dream,” Magee said.
Suez is required by contract to have a staff of 48. The company provides in-house and externally delivered training for employees to maintain their current certification, achieve new certification and expand their knowledge and expertise in their job areas, Magee said. Uniforms and personnel safety equipment (footwear, safety vests, gloves, safety glasses, etc.) and safety supplies are provided for employees at an approximate annual cost of $76,000.
The tornado that hit the city on Dec. 16 hit Plant 1 extremely hard. This affected the ability of Plant 1 to be online and produce water for the City of Laurel. Even though the ability to run Plant 1 was lost, Suez was able to maintain the water supply for the city without interruptions. The resulting damage was in excess of $573,000.
Suez is responsible for any cash shortage within the management and operation of the City of Laurel’s Customer Service Department. Suez is responsible for any and all environmental fines that may occur due to the operation of the plants. With the goal of being a partner with the City of Laurel, Suez accepts or shares the liability in many claims due to sewer backups and vehicle damage that are not the responsibility of Suez. Since the beginning of the City of Laurel’s contract with Suez, the company has paid a total exceeding $600,000 in claims. Suez accepts liability for any vehicle in which a Suez employee is driving a city vehicle. Suez reduced the annual escalation fee by $25,000 for the budget year October 2019 through September 2020.
Suez contributes $2,000 annually to the Sawmill Square Mall’s Fourth of July fireworks show and it supports the city’s annual employee Christmas Party with a contribution of $500. Suez supports Parks and Recreation by donating $500 to the Dixie Pre-Majors state champions and sponsored a 5- and 6-year-olds’ Dixie Youth team with a $500 donation. On an annual basis, Suez supports ward events or special functions. In June, the company donated $1,000 to Ward 1’s mentoring program. Suez also supports fundraisers for the Animal Rescue League. It also donated $500 to the Back the Blue Partnership program and provided 500 Suez coloring books and crayons for the LPD to give away at various events. Suez donated over 5,000 pieces of candy for the City of Laurel Christmas float in the parade.
“Suez takes pride in participating in the Touch-A-Truck event in downtown and having on display several pieces of equipment for the children and also providing handouts for the children,” Magee said.
Suez is required by contract to supply four vehicles for the Laurel project. At year’s end, it was providing 12 trucks, two boom trucks, one backhoe, two mowers and one four-wheeler. “These vehicles are being used at Wastewater, Water Production and our C & D Department,” Magee said. “The use of this equipment saves the City of Laurel approximately $112,500 by not having to rent from outside vendors.”
During 2019, the wastewater supervisor communicated closely with our outside industries that have pre-treatment permits, i.e., Masonite, Wayne Farms and Sanderson Farms. He also worked closely with Superintendent of Inspection Harold Russell and these communications resulted in the “cleaning up” of the waste that is sent to our wastewater treatment plants.
“The City of Laurel budget should recognize substantial savings in the use of chemicals due to this effort,” Magee said.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality visited both city wastewater plants twice during the year, and there were no findings, Magee said. At the Massey and Smiley Wastewater facilities, Suez treated 2,882,023,000 gallons of waste, and at Water Production, it produced 1,981,654,560.
In addition to the daily work of repairing water leaks, unclogging sewer lines, etc., the crews in the C & D Department (Collection and Distribution) do their best to complete additional jobs for the city in order to save the city from having to contract them out, Magee said.
“This results in substantial savings to the city,” he said.
On West 12th Street, Suez installed 1,400 feet of 6-inch water main, installed one fire hydrant and three new water services. During the rehab of the Miss. Avenue lift station, Suez workers excavated an area approximately 8 feet deep and 20 feet wide in order to be able to replace two new valves.
“Our wastewater employees worked closely with C & D to complete this task,” Magee said.
Approximately 8 feet of sewer main and one service line was replaced on 21st Street and a 2-inch water main was disconnected by C & D crew to allow the contractor to relay a new 6-inch water line on Bay Circle. C & D completed the installation and activation of a new 6-inch water main, service lines and one fire hydrant on Highland Woods Drive and replaced a total of 28 new water services on Parker Drive from Highway 15 North to Old Bay Springs Road. A total of six sewer services were replaced on 18th Street.
In regular maintenance, the crew responded to 1,353 water leaks, located 1,535 lines, replaced/repaired 51 fire hydrants, did 32 water taps, 21 sewer taps, plugged seven water/sewer services, cleared 574 sewer clogs, repaired 132 sewer cave-ins and went on 17 calls to raise/repair manholes.
The City of Laurel has a total of 16 water wells.
“We entered into contract to rehabilitate some of our water wells to increase our production,” Magee said.
Well No. 12 was rehabbed and had a capacity increase of 56 percent. The rehab Well No. 16 resulted in a 20 percent increase in capacity.
“Well 3-A rehab resulted in a whopping 65 percent capacity increase,” Magee said. “Well 5-A is currently undergoing rehab. Due to the increased capacity after the well is rehabbed, there is a significant savings in electrical costs to the city.”
During the summer, Water Production was able to set up the new Well No. 7 well house with new equipment and safety features. The majority of the work was done by Suez, including design, resulting in a substantial savings for the city, Magee said.
Suez updated the Risk Management Plan in-house and submitted it to Environmental Protection Agency. Automatic chlorine shut-off valves were installed at Water Plant 2 and Water Plant 3 for safety of the operators and residents in these areas.
The annual regulatory inspection of the water system by Mississippi State Department of Health resulted in an overall rating of 5.0 out of 5.0, Magee said.
During 2019, Customer Service collected a total of $12,772,115.08 and had a total of 11,971 requests for various types of service for the year.
“I think we are all familiar with the fact that whatever is done concerning water and sewer must be paid for out of the Public Utility Fund, which is the monthly water and sewer bills,” Magee said. “This is the reason that it is suggested by all knowledgeable about the system that small increases be done annually so that we can continue with the repairs and replacements that are needed for our system.”
Magee gave a sampling of some of the work paid out of the Public Utility Fund:
• Moose Drive transfer station, sewer repair, $40,876;
• Sewer repair at 7th Avenue and Garden Drive, $4,785;
• Old Bay Springs Road, sewer cave-in, $28,931;
• Smyly and Massey Lagoon road improvements, $51,684;
• Village Park sewer repair, $4,318;
• Parker Drive, replacing water service lines, $25,168;
• Parker Drive sewer repair, $18,706;
• Massey Lagoon road repair, $17,860;
• Highland Woods, replacing water mains and fire hydrants, $12,814;
• 4th Ave and Kingston Street, sewer line repair, $7,032;
• Bay Circle, replacing water lines and upgrading meters, $28,201;
• 1015 1st Avenue sewer line repair, $8,230;
• Pearson and Simmons street, sewer repair, $27,358;
• Sunflower Drive, 6-inch water main and new taps, $8,028;
• Sanderson Farms, fire system, $44,984;
• 13th Street sewer repair, $17,366;
• 16th Avenue at 12th Street sewer repair, $3,733;
• Meadow Lane sewer repair, $7,900;
• Miss. Avenue, rehab of lift station, $22,490;
• Carter Avenue between 27th and 28th streets, sewer cave-in, $49,888;
• Susie Ruffin, sewer repair, $11,114
• South Maple Street sewer cave-in, $12,744;
• Old Amy Road, replace sewer main, $15,363;
• 1420 2nd Avenue, water main, $6,438.
“Our original budget for emergency repairs was $410,590 and we spent $476,014,” Magee said. “We ran over budget by $65,424. Even though it was over budget, we had two choices — repair it or not — so we chose to repair it.”
