Dem to challenge Ellisville mayor
The race for the top job in Laurel was getting crowded on the final day of qualifying.
Two-term incumbent Mayor Johnny Magee is being challenged by former WDAM news anchor Miranda Beard and Ward 5 Councilman Stacy Comegys, and three others who had qualified to run as of noon Friday. Candidates had until 5 p.m. to get their paperwork to City Hall.
Horace Cochran III is also challenging Magee in the Democratic primary. Kim Page and Anthony Hudson qualified as Independents early on. Beard is also running as an Independent.
She worked for WDAM for 30 years and was terminated in 2016, a move that caused backlash for the station, as hundreds of people attended a rally in support of her. Beard served on the Laurel school board for 14 years and went on to work as president of the National School Boards Association.
In March 2019, she attended a Laurel City Council meeting and called out elected officials for the condition of the roads in her North Laurel neighborhood and all around the city.
“I’ve lived in the city for 33 years, and I’ve never seen the streets look like they look now,” Beard said at the time. “I realize that a lot of things are happening downtown, but we’re asking that you don’t forget the citizens to the north.”
Magee and the current council have responded numerous times that they are working to replace outdated water and sewer lines under the roads before paving. Multiple streets — including major projects on 5th Avenue and 13th Avenue — have been done since then or are in the works.
Joe M. Porter Sr. and Andrea Ellis qualified as Democrats to run for the Ward 5 seat that Comegys held for one term.
The Ward 7 race got more competition, too, with four people challenging first-term incumbent Democrat Anthony Page — Democrats Tracy House and Shirley A. Keys-Jordan, and Independents Andrew D. Robinson and Narsett Wilkins.
Ward 2 incumbent Tony Wheat also picked up a challenger in the Republican primary, Kevin Kelly.
Rep. Omeria Scott is challenging Ward 4 incumbent George Carmichael and Felix Fenderson will face first-term incumbent Grace Amos in Ward 6. All are running as Democrats.
Hours before the qualifying deadline, Jason Capers (Ward 1, Independent) and council President Tony Thaxton (Ward 3, Republican) did not have any challengers.
Primary races are April 6 and the general election is June 8.
The mayor’s salary is $75,000 per year and council members make $19,000 while the council president makes $20,000.
Democrat to challenge
Ellisville incumbent
Challenging Republican mayor Buckhaults will be Democrat Jalen Lindsey. No one else had qualified by press time Friday. The deadline to return qualifying papers was 5 p.m. Friday.
Four of the five aldermen seats, as of 1 p.m. Friday, will be unopposed as Republicans Chris Hall (Ward 1), Jeffrey Williams (Ward 2) and Carson Graham (Ward 4), and Democrat Aaron Heidelberg (Ward 3) all qualified. Alderwoman-at-large Ola Beech Mitchell will be challenged by fellow Republican Leon Henderson.
The mayor's salary is $45,000 per year, while aldermen are paid $12,000 per year.
One challenger for
mayor in Sandersville
The mayor of Sandersville will have at least one challenger.
Kenneth J. “Ross” Manns, who owns a trucking company, filed qualifying papers to run against incumbent Mayor Bob White.
He was the only challenger for the town’s top job as of noon on Friday, which was the last day for qualifying. Candidates had until 5 p.m. to file their paperwork at Town Hall.
White served as an alderman of the town before winning a special election for mayor in 2014 after the death of Jimmy Hill. He has served as mayor since then.
Incumbent Aldermen Tony Helton, Walter “Buzz” Jack and Max Sanders had also filed their qualifying papers along with Robby Scarborough, who lost a special election to Darlene Hill by six votes back in June.
She had yet to qualify hours before the deadline, but Mayor Pro Tem Harmon Hill did qualify.
The top five vote-getters win a spot on the town’s governing body, which isn’t divided by wards or districts.
The mayor makes a monthly salary of $875 and aldermen make $425 per month. The mayor pro tem gets $450 per month.
Soso mayor
gets challenger
Soso Mayor Mike Moore will be challenged by Ralph Cahill as qualifying neared the deadline.
For aldermen, Kip Simpson, Byron Craft, Doug Johnston, Jeremy Phipps and Mitchell Barlow qualified to run for alderman.
