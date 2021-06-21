Mayor Johnny Magee welcomed members of The United States Army Recruiting Office from Laurel as he signed a proclamation celebrating the 246th birthday of the U.S. Army in Laurel.
It was founded on June 14, 1775 — more than a year before the Declaration of Independence — when the Continental Congress authorized the enlistment of expert riflemen to serve the colonies for one year. Prior to that day, colonies had their own militias with no unified chain of command from place to place. Today’s U.S. Army has a uniformed force of about 1 million, with as many as 180,000 soldiers deployed in more than 140 countries at any given time.
Attending Army personnel included SSG Randolph Hutchinson, PFC Ethan Schaible, SFC Deregerald Samuel and SSG Jordan Russell. Magee and other city officials thanked them for their service.
