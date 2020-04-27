Arizona company tasked with fixing hail damage draws ire of residents
•
An Arizona-based company is handling repairs of all city vehicles that were damaged in a hailstorm that struck last month, and that has some locals asking why.
No local companies got the opportunity to bid on the job, two people who wished to not be identified wrote in messages to the Leader-Call. The company Hailstars out of Phoenix is set up near the intersection of Highways 84-15 doing the work on the vehicles.
When asked why, Mayor Johnny Magee said he was out of the office for two weeks after having back surgery last month. That’s when the hailstorm struck. City Safety Officer Sandra Hadley said she called him about Hailstars and said it “could save the city and its insurance company several thousand dollars,” and he OK’d the hiring.
Magee did not remember the call, he said, emphasizing that he has “no reason to doubt” Hadley and her account of what happened.
The two-term mayor said he learned a lesson from what happened: “Never make decisions while under the influence of physician-administered pain drugs … I apologize for this misstep. I promise to do better.”
Magee also responded to an unrelated complaint about the city’s schedule for workers during the governor’s shelter-in-place order to combat the spread of coronavirus.
No city employees are working a week on and a week off for full pay, he said.
“Some of the employees at City Hall, (Parks and Recreation) and Public Works are working one day on and one day off with full pay,” he said. “Those who are working this schedule are rotating with other employees to make sure the jobs are covered.”
That was done because some employees were complaining about having to be in direct contact with the public. For those who are being paid for their off days, the city is doing that in accordance with Mississippi House Bill 1647, which went into effect on March 14, Magee said.
Police Chief Tommy Cox was presented with the same scheduling option, but “he determined that he could not operate if he followed this schedule,” Magee said.
The fire department has only one civilian employee who isn’t usually in contact with the public in her role as Chief Mark Nichols’ secretary, Magee said.
During the executive order, only one door has been open at City Hall and everyone entering has to have their temperature taken and fill out a short questionnaire. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees — employees or visitors — will be turned away.
Magee has been working a full schedule during the shelter-in-place order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.