A representative of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be the guest speaker at an anti-human-trafficking event at the Art Park in downtown Laurel from 6-8 p.m. today (Tuesday).
The rally is being hosted by Missing Peace Ministries, which is a nonprofit organization in Laurel to help victims of human trafficking. The park is at the corner of West Oak and North Magnolia streets.
