Timothy Martin of Laurel was selected as a Perry Award recipient for biology at Mississippi College, school officials announced.
The awards were established by Mr. and Mrs. M. W. Perry (Marion Walter Perry, ‘32 and Effie Elaine McDonald Perry, ‘33) for the purpose of recognizing scholastic achievement at MC. Awards, in the form of gold medals, go to seniors from the following majors: biological sciences, business administration and business education, including accounting, computer science and marketing; chemistry; history; English; languages; mathematics; physics; arts and music; medical technology and nursing; education and psychology; kinesiology and interior design; communication; sociology and social work.
